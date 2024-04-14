Streator library to host bumblebee scavenger hunt, storytime

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will host a bumble scavenger hunt the week of April 15. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will host a bumble scavenger hunt the week of April 15.

Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Here are other activities scheduled at the library the week of April 15. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 15: Arts and Crafts with Maddy! Children 5-plus and younger. Come to the library to create projects to take home.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 16: Lego Club, newborns to age 4.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16: Bumble bee story time. Children 5-plus and younger. The library will be buzzing. Fly in with busy bees for story time.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17: Toddler Time, newborns to age 5. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17: Cozy Mystery Book Club, 18-and-older. Check with the desk to see what book is featured.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 17: S.T.EM., children 5-plus and younger. Science, technology, engineering and show time.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 17: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18: Game informer, children 10-plus. For gamers.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18: Game Night, anyone, including children 10-plus. Looking for a fun crowd? Play some games at the library.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20: Dungeons & Dragons, 10-plus and adults. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey? Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/