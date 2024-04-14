Peru library to host neurological, spinal health programs April 20

A neurological health program and a spinal health program are planned Saturday, April 20, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The neurological health program is set 1 to 2 p.m.

Dr. Sean McDonald will give a seminar on utilizing stem cell therapy, PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and other treatments. Learn more about the potential of therapies for conditions like Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s, neuropathy, autoimmune conditions, among others. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/837633072067?aff=oddtdtcreator

Additionally, McDonald will lead a spinal health program 5 to 6 p.m. on non-surgical treatments, including discussion on stem cell therapy and PRP treatments. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/837448740727?aff=oddtdtcreator

Additional events the week of April 15 at the Peru Public Library include:

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15: Books and babies, children’s library. For ages 6 weeks to 24 months. An activity or craft will follow storytime.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 15: Alzheimer’s Caring Friends meeting, lower level meeting room. Share a loved one’s journey or listen to how others deal with theirs. Contact Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858; Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 or Bob Frig at 815-220-0202 with questions.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16: Brick Builder’s Club. An evening of brick building with Legos. There is no fee. Builders 5 to 12 years old tackle themed building challenges each session or can build their own designs. Children build from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and each builder can present his/her design to the club members beginning at 6:45 p.m. Bricks are provided. Don’t bring any from home. Lego designs remain on display for at least a week. Call 815-223-0229, ext. 214, to make an initial registration. Walk-ins are welcome.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16: Possibilities, Where the Journey Begins, lower level meeting room. This peer support group is for adults experiencing depression, anxiety and bipolar symptoms in a safe, supportive environment created to listen and learn together to navigate their diagnosis with others doing the same. Contact Don, lead facilitator at possibilities.peru@gmail.com for more information.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17: Wellness Wednesday, blood pressure/glucose check. Get blood pressure or glucose checked for free. No appointments necessary. A 12-hour food and beverage fast is recommended for more accurate blood sugar test results.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17: Wellness Wednesday, Marianne Weed. Learn what nutritional therapy entails. Learn how nutritional therapy is utilized. Learn why someone might be interested in nutritional therapy. Weed’s passion for health and wellness goes back several years. Her interest in nutrition was piqued in 2017, but it wasn’t until 2021 that she dove into researching the topic. She decided to jump into formal training at the end of 2022, studying nutritional therapy through the Nutritional Therapy Association from February to November 2023. She is passionate about helping people get healthy and educating clients about nutrition.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18: Thursday Tots, children’s library. For toddlers ages 1 to 3. The library will lead an activity or craft after storytime.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18: ABC Book Club, The Afternoon Book Club meets on the third Thursday of the month. Join the discussion and find some new reads along the way. Everyone is welcome. Contact Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or mpack@perulibrary.org with questions.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 19: Tech Help Fridays.