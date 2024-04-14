Perfectly Flawed to host 8th annual Earth Day Community Cleanup in La Salle

The Perfectly Flawed Foundation will be hosting its eighth annual Earth Day Community Cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20. (Derek Barichello)

The Perfectly Flawed Foundation will be hosting its eighth annual Earth Day Community Cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

Check-in will be at the Illinois-Michigan Canal Lock 14 shelter in La Salle. It is recommended those participating in the cleanup come prepared with long pants and long sleeves. Garbage bags and gloves will be provided.

There will be recommended areas for clean up along the canal, snacks and some local partner organizations on-site with a variety of educational resources. There will be face painting, live music and giveaways along with the cleanup activities.

Those that are unable to join in person can contribute remotely. Take a picture of yourself or your family doing something to help your community. Whether it’s cleaning up trash, beautifying your yard, planting a garden or helping others. Post pictures to Instagram or Facebook from now until Saturday, April 20, using the hashtag #perfectlyflawedearthday for a chance to win some great giveaways. The Perfectly Flawed Foundation is a harm reduction and recovery community organization that provides overdose prevention, peer support, community education, service navigation and referral to treatment in North Central Illinois. For more information call or text The Perfectly Flawed Foundation at 815-830-8675 or visit http://www.perfectlyflawed.org/