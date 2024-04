The Naplate Volunteer Fire Department will host a spaghetti dinner 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Naplate Community Center. (Pixabay)

The Naplate Volunteer Fire Department will host a spaghetti dinner 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Naplate Community Center.

Cost is $12 and include spaghetti, cole slaw and garlic bread. Dine-in or carryout options are available. There also will be drinks, a bake sale, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Contact any Naplate firefighter, private message the department on Facebook or call/text Don Sester at 815-325-0455 for ticket sales.