Michael Debo’s legacy continues with Horizon House’s Road to Independence Campaign lead gift

Matt Debo and Dana Debo-Kuhne provided the lead gift for Horizon House’s 2024 Road to Independence Campaign in memory of their father, Michael Debo who died in February of 2023. The duo presented a $2,500 check to Campaign Chairperson Jennifer Radtke and Horizon House CEO Michelle Rich. (Photo provided by Carol Fesco)

Matt Debo and Dana Debo-Kuhne provided the lead gift for Horizon House’s 2024 Road to Independence Campaign in memory of their father, Michael Debo who died in February of 2023.

The duo presented a $2,500 check to Campaign Chairperson Jennifer Radtke and Horizon House CEO Michelle Rich.

“This generous gift set the pace for the campaign,” Rich said in a news release from Horizon House. “It is important for the donors as well as the volunteers to know that the Road to Independence Campaign is off to a strong start.”

Matt Debo and Dana Debo-Kuhne, like their father, have been supporters of Horizon House for many years. They carry on his history of generosity with their own contributions of time and resources. Dana Debo-Kuhne has served on the agency’s Board of Directors and Personnel Committee. Both have been volunteers and past Road to Independence Campaign chairs. Additionally, Debo Ace Hardware in Peru has hosted annual bake sales and book sales for years that have benefited Horizon House. Their sister, Gena, receives services from Horizon House and lives in a home she shares with five roommates.

“The Debo family and Debo Ace Hardware, have had a lasting impact on Horizon House through the time and resources they have been providing for years,” Rich said. “Even this year’s Campaign Chair Jennifer Radtke is a member of the Debo family. The 2024 Road to Independence Campaign truly is a tribute to the memory of Michael Debo and the Debo family’s history with Horizon House.”

The Road to Independence campaign utilizes a team of community leaders as volunteers to request donations for the annual campaign.

“We have a great team of volunteers that donate their time and energy to Horizon House,” Rich said. “The community has been very generous in the past and I am confident we are going to have a successful campaign this year.”

The goal for this year’s campaign is $110,000. If you would like to learn more about Horizon House or the Road to Independence, contact Carol Fesco at 223-4488, ext. 102. To make a donation on line, visit the website at www.hhperu.org.

Horizon House of Illinois Valley, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides services and supports to people with disabilities and their families in La Salle, Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. Horizon House supports people with disabilities to create and live the lives they choose.