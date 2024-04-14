Marseilles Laborers Local 393 reaches 30 years in hunter education and firearm safety

Laborers Local 393 in Marseilles has been sponsoring a pair of hunter safety courses for 30 consecutive years and during class Sunday, April 14, 2024, received a certificate of recognition from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for its continued support of hunter education and firearms safety. (Maribeth Wilson)

Laborers Local 393 in Marseilles has been sponsoring a pair of hunter safety courses for 30 consecutive years and during Sunday’s class the union received a certificate of recognition from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for its continued support of hunter education and firearms safety.

Local 393 spokesman David Raikes said receiving the certificate means everything to the laborers local and to him because there was nothing like it to learn from when he was growing up.

“This is my passion,” he said. “When you’re a young child and you have a passion to hunt and fish and you don’t have anyone to take you or teach you – back then we didn’t have any. There were no programs to learn.”

Raikes said the program began in 1994 by the Marseilles American Legion through the Legion and VFW’s Larry Shehorn. When they were unable to continue to sponsor the program, the laborers local picked it up and has carried the tradition for 30 years.

During that time, 3,000 students have passed the IDNR Hunter Safety classes, with this year’s spring participants coming from around the Illinois Valley, including Aurora, Morris, Sandwich, Orland Park and Wilmington, Raikes said.

Brett Taylor, IDNR safety education coordinator for Region 1, said it was important to IDNR to be able to present the certificate to the union as they would not be able to conduct safety education without the help of many partners.

“The labor hall has been helping for over 30 years with food, facilities and education,” he said. “And it’s crucial we just wouldn’t be able to operate without partners like Laborers Local 393.”

The course this year took place Saturday and Sunday at the Laborers Local 393 Union Hall, 322 Main St., Marseilles.

Volunteer instructors Bob Scutt, of Marseilles, Rick Bryant, of Seneca, Dan Jackson and Dale Long, have been with the program for more than 20 years, handled the instruction in archery and the use of shotguns, rifles and handguns. They also covered the basics of duck hunting, deer hunting, squirrel hunting and more – basically things rookies need to know to become a good, safe, ethical hunter and to treat the wild game with respect.

Because there are four instructors, enrollment has to be measured, averaging 60 people for the class in recent years.

Jackson said his fondest memories as an instructor revolve around students sharing their experiences with him after they graduate.

“I had a boy come up and tell me about the deer he caught and how he stayed in his stand like I told him, and he was able to track it like he was told,” Jackson said. “Those are the things that I really like about this, affording the opportunity for these young kids to be able to go and hunt.”

Long said he became an instructor because he wanted to keep the tradition in Illinois, and when he raised his children he wanted to go over the experience the way his father had taught him.

“I was a police officer for 35 years and I got a lot of training in firearms,” he said. “One segment of this is all firearms. So, I figured it’s my expertise and I can go in and start teaching.”

Jackson and Long agreed the basics of the class haven’t changed much in the course of 20 years. However, the law and the equipment have.

“As far as fire instruction is concerned, it really hasn’t changed a lot,” Long said. “The only thing that has really changed is the design of the firearm that they are using today – bows and arrows don’t change.”

“There are a lot more females involved now,” Jackson said. “One of the biggest changes I have seen is an influx of females into the sport.”

Raikes said the program would not be possible without the instructor’s time and effort, as they understand the importance of ensuring children know and understand firearm safety.

“This program – it’s not just about gun safety,” Raikes said. “It’s about being a good person, an ethical person, how to teach, how to take care of the animals and keep them safe after you harvest them.”

The IDNR is looking for volunteers to teach the class, if you are interested, go to dnr.illinois.gov/safety/volunteers.html.