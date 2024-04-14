La Salle County ARPA scholarships for IVCC CNA program now open

Illinois Valley Community College along with the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam County Regional Office of Education announced the application for the ARPA Scholarship for IVCC Summer2024 semester is now available. Students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in IVCC’s spring CNA program are eligible to apply. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College along with the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam County Regional Office of Education announced the application for the ARPA Scholarship for IVCC Summer 2024 semester is now available. Students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in IVCC’s spring CNA program are eligible to apply.

The online application can found on the Regional Offices website at www.roe35.org/student-and-family-services/scholarships, the IVCC PATH grant page www.ivcc.edu/path, or the IVCC Foundation webpage www.ivcc.edu/foundation.

Applications for the ARPA scholarship must be completed in their entirety and returned online by 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 4.

The La Salle County Board provided this opportunity for scholarships to help fill shortage work areas in healthcare in La Salle County. Christopher Dvorak and the Regional Office of Education helped in facilitating this scholarship for qualified healthcare students.

For more information, contact Jessica Haywood at the Regional Office of Education at jhaywood@roe35.org or at 815-434-0780 or Bonnie Campbell at bonnie_campbell@ivcc.edu.