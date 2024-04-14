IVAR to host annual auction April 20 at Grand Bear

Illinois Valley Animal Rescue was founded in 1999. For the founders, volunteers, adopters and supporters of the organization, the past 25 years have been rewarding and successful. (Photo provided by Beth Dellatori)

Illinois Valley Animal Rescue was founded in 1999. For the founders, volunteers, adopters and supporters of the organization, the past 25 years have been rewarding and successful.

The rescue will celebrate 25 years of service and support with its annual Building Care & Fund Auction from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock on Route 178, just south of Utica.

The rescue is located 116 Industrial Drive in La Salle. In 25 years, IVAR has saved more than 25,000 animals including cats, dogs, rabbits, snakes, birds, goats, chickens, peacocks, ferrets, pigs and horses. The mission of IVAR is not just to rescue animals, but also to rehome, prevent cruelty, care for, comfort and heal stray and abandoned animals. What is often overlooked, is the support and help given to humans through IVAR rescues and assistance, the organization said.

IVAR has a base of volunteers that span a range of ages from teens to elderly. Volunteers have different roles at the shelter, from cleaning kennels and changing litter boxes, to washing dishes and doing laundry. Some volunteers do not step foot in either the cat or dog building; they write thank you letters, do fundraising, promote and attend events and help with finances. Each volunteer has a different reason for coming to IVAR whether it be community service, court mandated or personal, IVAR volunteers love their time and animals at the shelter.

The animal rescue has a good working relationships with all police departments and reciprocate help and support. The organization also works with La Salle County Animal Control, Illinois State Police, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the State Humane Investigator. In the 25 years of IVAR, the group has built trust and teamwork to the point that IVAR has helped authorities acquire animal abuse convictions.

To keep IVAR afloat, the yearly cost since the pandemic has gone from $300,000 to $500,000. This cost covers building maintenance, kennels, dumpster service, power bills, insurance, animal food, animal medical care and several paid employees. Often, emergencies happen that raise this cost, and we have been blessed with supportive community members that help.

For people who can’t attend the auction, there are other ways to help IVAR. Individuals can purchase items on IVAR’s Amazon Wishlist (accessible through its website), donate through PayPal, donate adoption fees, volunteer, donate auction items and baskets, collect aluminum cans (drop off at shelter) and bring donations to the shelter.

“Illinois Valley Animal Rescue has focused on serving this community for 25 years, and we say, Thank you for your continued local support,” the organization said in a news release.

To learn more about IVAR, call 815-224-0061, follow on Facebook @Illinois Valley Animal Rescue AKA IVAR, or visit https://www.illinoisvalleyanimalrescue.net/.

Illinois Valley Animal Rescue’s mission is to rescue, provide care and comfort for abused, neglected and homeless animals in the Illinois Valley area through its care center, foster homes and veterinarian sources. It also promotes responsible pet ownership through spay/neuter and animal behavior education. Its goal is to unite animals with people who need the love and comfort the appropriate pet can bring them. IVAR is a nonprofit, 501c3 organization.