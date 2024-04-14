Child Welfare Guild’s Treasures and Trash to benefit child organizations in Ottawa area

The semi annual Child Welfare Guild’s Treasures and Trash sale is scheduled 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Ottawa VFW Post, 1501 La Salle St.

The sale will include unique items, toys, books, housewares, adult and children clothing and more. All proceeds from the sale benefit children organizations within the Ottawa community. The Child Welfare Guild is a charitable organization in Ottawa and was founded in 1932. It was started to collect and donate necessities to the nursery at Ryburn King Hospital. Some of the many organizations that the guild serves have been the Ottawa YMCA, Opportunity School, Camp Tuckabatchee, Safe Journeys, Feed His Children and Under His Wings. The guild also sponsors a tutoring program for children in the Ottawa grade schools and has donated clothing items to Central, Shepherd and Ottawa High schools and Under His Wings. Historically, the guild holds two rummage sales a year – one in the spring and one in the fall.