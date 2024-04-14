Bureau County Property Transfers: March 18-31, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded March 18-31 at the Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recorded March 18-31 at the Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

March 18, 2024

Jay and Julie Loftus to Scott Hard and Jacquelyn Waterfield, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 11 in Willow Creek Subdivision in Princeton, $27,500.

Matthew and Veronica McIntyre to Patricia Gray and Alex Smith, joint tenancy deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 19 Union Addition in Princeton, $180,000.

Dustin and Tonia Kropf to EK Blosser LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 7 in Fairfield Township, $72.000.

March 19, 2024

Jay Swearingen (decd) and Terry Swearingen (ex) to Benjamin Summers, executor deed, part of Section 17 in Wyanet Township, $518,605.

March 20, 2024

Rachael Strait to Brian Bertuli, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 21 in Spring Valley, $102,500.

Liberty Grzybowski to Alexis Grivetti and Matthew Orlandi, warranty deed, Lot 12 and part of Lot 11 in Block 28 in Ladd, $175,000.

March 22, 2024

Albert Brady, Robert Brady, Terrance Brady, Sally Duffield and Janice Querciagrossa to Katelyn Bunch and Matthew Gonzalez, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 8 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $135,000.

Rigoberto Garcia Lule to Ramona Hernandez De Orozco and Juan Gualberto Orozco Flores, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Oakbrook Park First Addition Lots 1-52 in DePue, $34,000.

Floyd Pinter (decd), Marilyn Pinter (decd) and Neil Pinter (ex) to Husser & Pinter Holdings LLC, executor deed, parts of Section 30 in Westfield Township, $989,800.

Darlene Husser (tr), Donald Husser (tr), Darlene Husser Trust and Donald Husser Trust to Husser & Pinter Holdings LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Section 25 in Berlin Township, $67,200.

Guy Marella to Lori Scroggs, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Charter Hill Estates, Sec 17-16-9, in Princeton, $245,000.

Christine and Hector Valle to Meghan Ryan and Adam Wysocki, joint tenancy deed, Lot 21 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $127,500.

Jessica Braun to Tellus Demetra LLC, warranty deed, Section 29 and part of Section 30 in Manlius Township, $1,004,700.

March 25, 2024

Kevin Harvey (tr), Mary Harvey (tr), Kevin Harvey Trust and Mary Harvey Trust to Brandon Franciskovich and Hannah Konhorst, trustees’ deed, Lot 18 in Norwood Meadows Phase III, Sec 29-16-9, in Princeton, $235,000.

March 26, 2024

Robyn Washer to Brenda Brokaw, warranty deed, Lot C in Innsbruck 3 Condominium in Princeton, $112,000.

March 27, 2024

Michael Maynard (tr), Richard Nelson Marital Trust and Steven Nelson (tr) to Charles and Connie Cook, trustees’ deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $10,000.

Judy Pizzamiglio to James Noonan Jr., warranty deed, Lot 3 in Johnson’s Third Subdivision in Spring Valley, $225,000.

Gary Curtin to Marquette Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 and part of Lot 7 in Granfield’s First Addition in Ladd, $660,000.

March 28, 2024

Claudia Olson (adm) and Kevin Olson (decd) to Mark and Vickie Olson, administrator’s deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $155,000.

Sergio Vazquez Amezquita and Virginia Vazquez to Maria and Oscar Sanchez, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 16 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $40,000.

Jimmy Sims to Jeffrey Flint and Trever Petersen, warranty deed, Lots, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Durack’s Addition in Mineral, $18,500.