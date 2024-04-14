15 graduate from Putnam County course to become EMTs

Fifteen students graduated the Putnam County EMT course Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the McNabb fire station. They are joined by instructor (far left) Mark Hameister, assistant director of Putnam County EMS, and Andy Jackson, director of Putnam County EMS. (Derek Barichello)

Fifteen first responders completed the first – and longest – step in becoming an emergency medical technician Saturday.

The group celebrated the achievement of completing 8 hours per week training since November with a graduation at the McNabb fire station.

“It was certainly the longest step of the three needed to achieve your goal, but hopefully we have succeeded in preparing you for steps two and three,” said Andy Jackson, EMT instructor and director of Putnam County Emergency Medical Services, to the graduates. “Passing the national exam and passing your EMS system entry exam are next. By competing all three steps, you will feel a feeling of great accomplishment and we will feel that accomplishment as well.”

Fifteen students was a jump in enrollment from the five students in the prior class taught by Jackson and Mark Hameister, assistant director at Putnam County EMS.

“Get the test done, get your license and get out there and help those who are begging for EMTs,” Hameister told the graduates during the graduation.

Several of the graduates already work with fire departments, including Robert Mellentine, who is a volunteer firefighter in Granville. He said getting the certification allows him to bring more specialized qualifications to the department.

Jim Rinaldi, of the Tonica Volunteer Fire Department, said he was one of four within his department who completed the certification to bolster their department’s qualifications.

“It helps everyone in the department to get your certification, because then those who have it don’t have to work as long of hours,” Rinaldi said. “It doesn’t just help us, either. It helps all the other communities, because we all help each other and the more of us that are out there, the better.”

Rinaldi, 54, said it was personally gratifying to complete the training course, because he didn’t graduate college, like his children.

“This was a difficult program, but it has to be,” Rinaldi said.

Graduate Steve Maltas said he was grateful to Jackson and Hameister, who have a system down for teaching the course. Jackson even snuck in some questions to quiz the graduates during the ceremony, such as the proper dosage of Narcan for a patient with an overdose, or Nitroglycerin to a patient with a heart attack.

“For most of us, this is a way to continue our careers in a positive direction,” Maltas said.

Along with being an instructor, Jackson is an advocate for EMT legislation, regularly taking trips to Washington D.C. to push for laws that help the career field, Hameister said. The assistant director cautioned the soon-to-be EMTs to practice balance in their life, leaving time for family and away from the fire house or ambulance station.

“You are now prepared to help others, often during the most difficult times of their lives, and you will do so with. a confidence that we instilled in you,” Jackson told the graduates. “You can and you will be the best EMT you can be because you have been trained to respond that way. You have been taught methods and lessons learned from past EMTs, physicians, nurses and first responders. You are ready to help others in their time of need. You will be forging the future of EMS for decades to come.”

The graduates are: Brady Hunter, Kelsey Haeffner, Michelle Garcia, James Rinaldi, Robert Mellentine, Jesse Breit, Brooklyn Harzheim, Megan Valvo, James Breit, Vicki Maltas, Steve Maltas, Jorden Sons, Justine Evans, Marley Dunseth and Morgan Krewer.

Andy Jackson, director of Putnam County EMS, speaks Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the EMT graduation ceremony at McNabb fire station. (Derek Barichello)