Mendota to host May 4 prescription drug take back event

Mendota residents and nearby community members are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted and expired prescription drugs with an upcoming event. (Sarah Nader)

Mendota residents and nearby community members are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted and expired prescription drugs with an upcoming event.

The city of Mendota, Mendota Chamber of Commerce and State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, are sponsoring a Prescription Take Back Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Mendota Civic Center parking lot, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive.

Drug Take Back Day plays a role in preventing prescription drug abuse and misuse, as well as protecting the environment by ensuring proper disposal of medications. Community members can contribute to a safer and healthier community by participating in this event.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is one of the ways we can help prevent addiction and deaths from opioids,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in 2023.

Individuals can drop off their medications anonymously and with no questions asked.

In 2023, Mendota was announced as a recipient of the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration Partnership for Success grant. The city will receive $375,000 each year for five years to fund schools, organizations and staff to implement substance use prevention programming and create more positive youth activities.

For more information, call Ali Braboy at the city of Mendota, 815-539-7459.