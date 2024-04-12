Utica’s Market on Mill construction could begin shortly after approving bids in May

Utica is on pace to go out for bids later this month on the Market on Mill, the north-end shopping plaza that will feature portable retail stalls. (Scott Anderson)

Utica is on pace to go out for bids later this month on the Market on Mill, the north-end shopping plaza that will feature portable retail stalls.

Village President David Stewart said the Utica Village Board could approve the bids in May and begin construction on the the northwest corner of Mill and Church streets soon thereafter.

“Things are coming together,” said Kevin Heitz, village engineer.

In August 2022, the village was awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant worth almost $1.25 million to construct the outdoor retail plaza.

Finally, work on the water tower is scheduled to begin July 18 and conclude no later than Aug. 21. Stewart said residents and business owners should not have any problems with water pressure or particulate.

“There shouldn’t be any disruption in service,” Stewart said.

In other matters, the board:

Approved a vendor permit for August Hill Winery for the June 22 Wine Club event

Approved a road closure for the Sept. 28 Octoberfest

Approved a May 19 car show by the La Salle County Cruisers Inc.