Streator YMCA to host Healthy Kids Day on April 20

The Streator Family YMCA is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at 710 Oakley Ave. (Shaw Media File Photo)

The Streator Family YMCA is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at 710 Oakley Ave.

This free, annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season. Sponsored nationally by Peanuts, Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories. Fun activities and information will be provided in partnership with the following local community organizations: Streator Public Library, Dancenter, United Way, North Central Behavioral Health, OSF Healthcare, Live Well Streator, U of I Extension, STHS Tennis Team, Central Church of Christ, State Farm Agent Theresa Solon, Magic Mark, Mi Mexicana and Danchris Nursery. Information on the following YMCA programs will be available: Aquatics, Memberships, Programs including Junior Chefs, Summer Camps, Kids Yoga, Early Learning Programs and Stay and Play services. Two bicycles will be given away thanks to State Farm Agent Theresa Solon and many prizes from Mi Mexicana and other organizations will be handed out.

The Streator YMCA Healthy Kids Day also will welcome the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce representatives, who will be in attendance at the event to conduct a ribbon cutting for the relaunch of the Action Arcade with introduction of new youth fitness equipment.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Shannon Harback, YMCA executive director. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources for families to create healthy habits, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer activities the Y has to offer.”

For more information, contact Streator Family YMCA at 815-672-2148, wellness@streatorymca.org or visit https://www.streatorymca.org.