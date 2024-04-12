Somonauk/Leland softball, Earlville baseball notch Little Ten triumphs: The Times Thursday Roundup

Softball

Somonauk/Leland 11, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (2-8) picked up the Little Ten Conference triumph led by two-hit performances from Olivia Taylor (two RBIs), Kaydence Eade (double, triple, RBI), Adalyn Werner (RBI), Haley McCoy, Kayla Anderson (RBI) and Brooke Bahrey (RBI).

Kennedy Barshinger added a pair of runs batted in in support of winning pitcher Eade (5 IP, 0 ER, 5 K).

For Earlville, Chesney Auter (RBI) and Rylee Hill (two hits) led the support of losing pitcher Addie Scherer (4 IP, 8 ER, 4 K).

Newark 14, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): At Newark on Thursday, the host Norsemen improved to 13-2 on the season with the nonconference shutout of the Knights, with Dottie Wood (5 IP, 0 R, 3 K) pitching the two-hitter.

Kodi Rizzo singled, homered and drove home four runs for Newark. Stephanie Snyder and Adelaide Johnson both added extra base hits and drove in two, Wood and Ryan Williams each tallied three hits and an RBI, and Kate Bromeland provided two RBIs.

Keara Barisch (1 IP, 4 ER, 0 K) suffered the pitching loss for Fieldcrest (0-5).

Sandwich 12, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the host Indians (7-2 overall, 2-1 Kishwaukee River) received a grand slam, another hit and five total RBIs off the bat of Johanna Freemon.

Kayden Cornelis and Alexis Sinetos both went 3 for 3 in support of winning pitcher Aubrey Cyr (5 IP, 0 R, 5 K) and her two-hit shutout.

Marquette 15, Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (4 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the host Crusaders (6-2 overall, 4-0 Tri-County) completed the TCC sweep by scoring two or more runs in every turn at-bat, including a six-run home half of the first.

Makayla Backos (2 for 2, four RBIs) and Taylor Cuchra (3 for 3, four RBIs) both smacked home runs and doubled for Marquette in support of their own efforts in the circle – Cuchra (3 IP, 0 R, 7 K) and Backos (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) combining in the two-hit shutout. Kelsey Cuchra added three hits and a pair of RBIs, with Hunter Hopkins and Maisie Lyons (RBI) also providing three hits each.

Marquette Academy's Taylor Cuchra (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 10, La Salle-Peru 6: At La Salle, the visiting Fighting Irish (10-0) rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to keep their undefeated start going, tying the nonconference contest with two runs in the sixth and winning it with four runs in the seventh.

“We showed a lot of toughness battling back from 3-0, 4-3 and 6-4 deficits,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “Great execution in our bunting and running game, and we were fortunate to get a few up in the wind for some big home runs. Both pitchers did a nice job in some tough situations, especially Tessa Krull after a 30-minute rain delay.”

Krull (4 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) was relieved in the third, fourth and seventh innings by Hayden Pfeifer (3 IP, 1 ER, 4 K), who earned the save. Camryn Stecken and Sam Vandevelde each knocked two-run homers – Stecken going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Vandevelde 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Pfeifer 1 for 3 with three RBIs coming on a three-run home run in the seventh.

Putnam Co. 6, WFC 4 (5 inn.): At Granville, the visiting Warriors (6-5 overall, 3-4 Tri-County) were forced to settle for the TCC series split in a rain-shortened affair that was tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

Lilly Libby (2 IP, 2 ER, 1 K) and Shae Simons (2 IP, 1 ER, 2 K) split circle duties for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell. Ella Derossett had two singles and two RBIs, with Kaiden Connor adding one of each.

Ottawa 2, Addison Trail 1: At King Field in Ottawa, winning pitcher Peyton Bryson delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh – Ottawa’s lone run batted in of the game – to lift the host Pirates (8-5) to the nonconference triumph.

Maura Condon added a triple, Ottawa’s only extra-base hit of its five safeties, in support of Bryson (7 IP, 1 ER, 8 K).

Baseball

Putnam Co. 3, WFC 0: At Granville, the host Panthers (3-9 overall, 2-4 Tri-County) finished a sweep of the Warriors (1-6 overall, 0-5 Tri-County) despite a strong outing from Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell ace Tucker Hill (6 IP, 2 ER, 4 K), who allowed only two hits but received only two in support.

Hill himself and Theron Essman had WFC’s two singles.

Ottawa 7, Morris 2 (5 inn.): At King Field in Ottawa, some early offense and late rain allowed the host Pirates to salvage the third game of their three-game I-8 series, as Ottawa led 3-0 after two innings but trailed 10-7 before Morris’ eight-run top of the sixth was wiped out due to the hosts not getting their turn at bat.

Ottawa (7-7 overall, 1-2 Interstate 8) saw Adam Swanson (5 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) earn the pitching win. Jack Henson provided two singles and three RBIs, with Swanson helping his own cause with a pair of singles and two runs batted in. Lucas Farabaugh added a single, double and two RBIs for the Pirates.

Ottawa baseball’s GameChanger account reverted the score and counted the game as a victory, as is common if a game is halted after reaching the required minimum number of innings, though as of late Thursday night Morris baseball’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted “Tonight’s result is pending due to further investigation.”

Rock Island 13, Streator 3 (5 inn.): At Rock Island, the visiting Bulldogs (4-9) were dealt the nonconference loss after surrendering a dozen runs over the opening two innings and being limited to four singles.

Blaize Bressner tallied Streator’s lone run batted in. Clay Christoff (1 IP, 6 ER, 1 K) was dealt the pitching loss.

Earlville 7, Somonauk 3: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (1-6) were defeated by the Red Raiders (1-2) in a Little Ten Conference meeting.

Earlville scored in each of its four at-bats to take control, led by two hits from Aaden Browder, two RBIs courtesy of Trenton Fruit and a hit and RBI off the bat of Ryan Browder. Aaden Browder (7 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) pitched the complete-game victory.

Silas Johnson had a single and RBI for the Bobcats in support of four pitchers, including reliever Noah Ortega (4 IP, 0 R, 5 K), the most effective.

Plano 13, Newark 3 (5 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (2-13) were dealt the nonconference defeat by the Reapers after surrendering a dozen runs over the opening two innings.

Payton Wills singled and tripled for Newark, with David Ulrich tallying two singes and an RBI. Landon Begovac (1 IP, 2 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss.