Route 251 bridge construction in Peru delayed to April 15

Construction on the Route 251 bridge in Peru has been delayed to begin on Monday, April 15, weather permitting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Work will include washing the bridge and all of the structural steel, top surface of piers and abutments, deck drains and the deck surface. The work will be conducted during the day, with traffic being reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers. The project is scheduled to wrap up in early May.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered, IDOT said. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.