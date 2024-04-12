Quilts of Valor awarded to 5 veterans in La Salle ceremony

Terry Johnson (left) and Martha Patelli (right) speak to Quilts of Valor recipients Bill Hunt, Mick Hartley, Harold Olsen, Nick Brolley and Joe Arjes at the ceremony in La Salle. (Photo provided Fran Brolley)

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently hosted a moving Quilts of Valor ceremony honoring five area military veterans.

Honorees were Joseph Arjes of Paw Paw, Army 1996-2009; Nicholas Brolley of Washington (formerly of Ottawa), Army 2005-2008; Larry “Mick” Hartley of Mendota, Army 1969-1972; William Hunt of Oglesby, Navy 1979-1986; and Harold Olsen of Arlington, Army 1969-1970.

“On behalf of myself, Harold, Mick, Nick and Joe, I want to express our appreciation for today’s moving ceremony,” said Hunt, a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board member. “It’s not lost on us that we are the lucky ones as others have sacrificed so much more. I’m honored and proud to be associated with such a distinguished group of individuals.”

The unique, hand-made quilts honoring the bravery and sacrifices of veterans were presented by Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor representatives Terry Johnson of Princeton and Martha Patelli of La Salle.

The local chapter has awarded more than 700 quilts since its founding on April 1, 2017. A single quilt could take up to 100 hours to complete and Johnson estimates about 50 quilters have participated.

“Each quilt is a tangible embodiment of gratitude, meticulously handcrafted by dedicated volunteers who generously donate their time, skills, and resources,” Johnson said.