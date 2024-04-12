Nolan Kloepping walks it off for Princeton again: BCR’s Tuesday roundup

Princeton second baseman Sylvie Rutledge doubles off Kewanee's Abby Gerard off first base after catching a line drive in the second inning in Thursday's game at Little Siberia. Kewanee won the game 6-2. (Mike Vaughn)

BASEBALL

Princeton 3, Kewanee 2: Nolan Kloepping did it again.

The Princeton junior hit his second walk-off hit in six days, delivering a two-out, RBI single to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 Three Rivers East win Thursday at Prather Field.

Kloepping also walked it off with a game-winner in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Hall.

Ace Christiansen, who led the Tigers (4-3, 3-1) with a 4 for 4 game out of the leadoff hole, singled with two outs and took second on a wild pitch, scoring the winning run.

Jordan Reinhardt doubled and Will Lott had a sac fly.

Lott pitched 2.1 scoreless inning in relief, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts for the win. Starter Tyler Forristall scattered five hits over 4.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs with seven strikeouts.

Dwight 7, St. Bede 2 (9 inn.): The visiting Trojans scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to walk off with the Tri-County Conference win at the Academy Thursday.

Carson Riva was 2 for 4 for St. Bede (11-6, 3-1 TCC), while Gino Ferrari took the loss in relief.

SOFTBALL

Bureau Valley 9, IVC 5: The Storm scored two runs in each of the first three innings on the way to a non-conference victory Thursday at Chillicothe.

Starter Carly Reglin (5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) pitched four innings for the win and Madison Smith (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K) finished off with the save.

Lesleigh Maynard and Olivia Eckberg (2 doubles, RBI) each went 3 for 4 while Kadyn Haage had two hits and Smith had two RBIs. Both Maynard and Haage tripled while Smith doubled.

Hall 19, Mendota 10: Charlie Pellegrini went 4 for 5 with a triple and six RBIs, Mia Wenzel went 4 for 6 with three RBIs while Kaitlyn Coutts went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers East victory Thursday.

Pellegrini, the starting pitcher, earned the win in the circle, with Coutts on in relief.

Kewanee 6, Princeton 2: The Boilermakers took a 3-0 lead in the third and scored three more runs in the sixth inning to complete the Three Rivers East sweep over the Tigresses Thursday at Little Siberia.

Leadoff hitter Makayla Hecht led the Tigresses (6-4, 2-2) with three hits, Sam Woolley had two doubles, Caroline Keutzer had two hits and Keely Lawson had two RBIs.