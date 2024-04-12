April 12, 2024
BCR baseball standings for Friday, April 12

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Payton Dye makes contact with the baseball during the game against Princeton at Foley Field on April 6, 2024.

Payton Dye and the Hall Red Devils are off to a 6-4 start with a 2-2 mark in the Three Rivers East. (Kyle Russell)

Here’s a look at Bureau County area baseball standings:

BCR teamsW-L
St. Bede (3-1 TCC)11-6
Hall (2-2 TRAC East)6-4
Princeton (3-1 TRAC East)4-3
Bureau Valley (0-1 TRAC East)4-6
Three Rivers EastConAll
Newman3-06-3-1
Princeton3-14-3
Hall2-26-4
Mendota1-14-1
Bureau Valley0-14-6
Kewanee0-43-9
Three Rivers WestConAll
Sherrard4-010-1
Riverdale4-18-2
Monmouth-Roseville3-17-6
Rockridge1-23-9
Orion1-32-8
Erie-Prophetstown0-32-5
Morrison0-32-6
Tri-CountyConAll
Marquette3-09-2
St. Bede3-111-6
Lowpoint-Washburn/R-B4-37-7-1
Henry-Senachwine4-35-6-1
Dwight3-36-6
Seneca2-210-4
Midland2-43-9-1
Putnam County1-43-8
Woodland0-41-5
Other area teamsW-L
Dixon8-1
Stark County8-7
Fieldcrest7-3
Ottawa7-7
LaSalle-Peru6-9
Amboy5-6
Geneseo5-8
Rock Falls4-7
Streator4-8
Sterling2-9-1
Serena2-9
Earlville1-2