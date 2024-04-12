BCR baseball standings for Friday, April 12

Here’s a look at Bureau County area baseball standings:
|BCR teams
|W-L
|St. Bede (3-1 TCC)
|11-6
|Hall (2-2 TRAC East)
|6-4
|Princeton (3-1 TRAC East)
|4-3
|Bureau Valley (0-1 TRAC East)
|4-6
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Newman
|3-0
|6-3-1
|Princeton
|3-1
|4-3
|Hall
|2-2
|6-4
|Mendota
|1-1
|4-1
|Bureau Valley
|0-1
|4-6
|Kewanee
|0-4
|3-9
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Sherrard
|4-0
|10-1
|Riverdale
|4-1
|8-2
|Monmouth-Roseville
|3-1
|7-6
|Rockridge
|1-2
|3-9
|Orion
|1-3
|2-8
|Erie-Prophetstown
|0-3
|2-5
|Morrison
|0-3
|2-6
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|Marquette
|3-0
|9-2
|St. Bede
|3-1
|11-6
|Lowpoint-Washburn/R-B
|4-3
|7-7-1
|Henry-Senachwine
|4-3
|5-6-1
|Dwight
|3-3
|6-6
|Seneca
|2-2
|10-4
|Midland
|2-4
|3-9-1
|Putnam County
|1-4
|3-8
|Woodland
|0-4
|1-5
|Other area teams
|W-L
|Dixon
|8-1
|Stark County
|8-7
|Fieldcrest
|7-3
|Ottawa
|7-7
|LaSalle-Peru
|6-9
|Amboy
|5-6
|Geneseo
|5-8
|Rock Falls
|4-7
|Streator
|4-8
|Sterling
|2-9-1
|Serena
|2-9
|Earlville
|1-2