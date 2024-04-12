25 La Salle County Emergency Management Agency volunteers recognized

The La Salle County Board honored and recognized the contributions of all 25 volunteers of the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency as Global Volunteer Month kicks off. (Photo provided by Fred Moore)

The La Salle County Board honored and recognized the contributions of all 25 volunteers of the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency as Global Volunteer Month kicks off.

In a unanimous resolution passed during its latest session, the Board expressed its gratitude for the unwavering dedication and selfless service of these individuals in safeguarding and supporting the community during times of crisis.

EMA volunteers honored La Salle County Emergency Management Agency honors its volunteers (Tom Collins)

La Salle County is privileged to have a committed team of volunteers who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents, the Emergency Management Agency said in a news release. Their tireless efforts and sacrifices often go unnoticed, but their impact resonate throughout the county.

In addition to recognizing the collective efforts of all EMA volunteers, the Board also singled out six outstanding individuals who have been honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for their commitment and service. These individuals have demonstrated an extraordinary level of dedication, contributing significant time and effort to support emergency preparedness and response initiatives within the community.

The recipients of the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the La Salle County EMA are:

Dawn Watson: Ground Search and Field Service Unit with 530 hours of documented service.

Ground Search and Field Service Unit with 530 hours of documented service. Anthony Sondgeroth: Ground Search and Field Service Unit with 379 hours of documented service.

Ground Search and Field Service Unit with 379 hours of documented service. Tom Foust: Ground Search Team Leader with 322 hours of documented service.

Ground Search Team Leader with 322 hours of documented service. Steve Hammerich: Ground Search Team and Field Service Unit with 130 hours of documented service.

Ground Search Team and Field Service Unit with 130 hours of documented service. Lori Ganey: Ground Search Team and Field Service Unit with 121 hours of documented service.

Ground Search Team and Field Service Unit with 121 hours of documented service. Hank Dorsett: Ground Search Team and Field Service Unit with 115 hours of documented service.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award was established in 2003 and honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities. Award recipients receive a personalized certificate of achievement and letter from the President and an award pin, coin or medallion.

“We are immensely grateful for the selfless service and dedication of all our emergency management volunteers, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the President’s Volunteer Service Award,” said EMA director Fred Moore. “Their contributions are invaluable, and they serve as shining examples of civic duty and community spirit.”

To volunteer or for additional information, contact Corban Flynn at 815-434-2646 or email LaSalleCoEMA@lasallecountyil.gov.