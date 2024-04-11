Spring Valley to conduct spring water main flushing starting April 15

Spring Valley will commence flushing water mains starting at 7 a.m. Monday, April 15. (File photo)

Spring Valley will commence flushing water mains starting at 7 a.m. Monday, April 15.

Flushing will continue through Friday, April 26. During this time, residents should expect some increased turbidity and isolated areas of low pressure. If any discoloration occurs in drinking water, residents are asked to let the faucets run until the water clears.

Flushing schedule

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 16: All areas west of Hall High School including Marquette Road, Briarcliff, Johnson Subdivision and Industrial Park

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, through Friday, April 19: Area north of Dakota Street, including Cambridge and Spring Creek Subdivisions

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, through Wednesday, April 24: Area west of Spalding Street and south of Dakota Street; and east of John Mitchell

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, and Friday, April 26: Area east of Spalding Street and south of Dakota Street; including Webster Park