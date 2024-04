Marseilles Museum volunteer Elaine explains and shows a family Sunday, April 7, 2024, how to operate an old Lionel train she and her family donated to the museum. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

A capacity crowd enjoyed the Prairie Singers concert Sunday at the Congregational Church in Marseilles. After the concert, those in attendance were invited to tour the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum. A number of people accepted that invitation.

Museumgoers watch the model trains Sunday, April 7, at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)