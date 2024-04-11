Native American activists say they didn’t give state input regarding Starved Rock possible name change

A barge waits to lock through the Starved Rock Lock & Dam on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in front of the iconic Starved Rock State Park landmark. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources issued a statement acknowledging that the park's name could be reconsidered. (Scott Anderson)

Local lawmakers were surprised – and not pleased – when it was revealed late last week that state parks, including Starved Rock, could be renamed.

Some Native American activists were surprised, too. Two said the Illinois Department of Natural Resources did not seek tribal input before last week’s statement that IDNR is considering name changes at units including Starved Rock State Park.

“I have talked to numerous natives and tribal leaders who know nothing about this statement by the IDNR,” said Ted Trujillo, a member of the Passamaquoddy tribe.

“This has not come across my radar,” said Madalene Big Bear, a citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and a Pokagon cultural keeper. “I would have caught wind of this before (Sunday) night.”

A request for comment from IDNR was not received by the close of business Wednesday.

If the DNR is to take this example of where they can easily change the name for political reasons, Starved Rock isn’t it. This doesn’t offend us. This tells our stories. — Madalene Big Bear, a citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and a Pokagon cultural keeper

As previously reported, IDNR issued a statement Friday confirming the state “in consultation with Tribal leaders and Illinois residents, will explore more appropriate names for some of our parks and sites.”

“The state of Illinois has a responsibility to listen to concerns and recommendations from Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities that have current and ancestral ties to Illinois,” the agency said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “They have repeatedly told us the names of some of our state parks and sites are harmful to their ancestors’ remembrance and perpetuate false narratives to the public. Starved Rock is one example of many.”

Gerald Savage is a member of the Ho-Chunk and he believes the many tribal nations who resided in this area “should have an equal voice in keeping or changing the name of Starved Rock.”

“Many tribal nations don’t want historical encounters changed – whitewashed to suit a victor’s history – we would like the truth, good or bad to be told. The history of Starved Rock has been around for centuries.

“This land that we walk upon was all native land 400 years ago. The land changed hands (Tribes) many different times throughout the ages. We need to respect the history and its people who were here long before we were here.”

Big Bear was solidly against renaming Starved Rock, an effort she termed “misdirected.” She said that while name changes are warranted in cases such as Indian Head – “Just straight offensive” – the name Starved Rock is derived from oral histories that are worth preserving and commemorating.

“Most of the American representation in regards to us portrays a false narrative,” she said. “Starved Rock in particular is one of the only instances where the English name reflects our own history.”

“If the DNR is to take this example of where they can easily change the name for political reasons, Starved Rock isn’t it. This doesn’t offend us. This tells our stories.”