MG Gulo & Associates named Streator Chamber’s March 2024 Business of the Month

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated MG Gulo & Associates Ltd as its March 2024 business of the month with (from left) Patrick Chismarick, Chamber Board; Judy Booze, Chamber ambassador; Thomas M. Gulo, attorney; Michael F. Gulo, attorney; Amy Glisson, legal assistant; Laurie Klein, legal assistant; and Courtney Levy, Chamber director. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

MG Gulo & Associates was named the Streator Area Chamber’s March 2024 Business of the Month.

Gulo & Associates, 123 S. Monroe St., is an established law firm in its third generation serving Streator and the surrounding area, celebrating its 75 years. The business has helped individuals in the local community with cases ranging in real estate transactions, estate planning, special needs planning, guardianship, post-death trust administration and probate and keep their clients’ best interests in mind, the chamber said.

Attorney Michael F. Gulo is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the La Salle County Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Special Needs Alliance. Attorney Thomas M. Gulo is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the La Salle County Bar Association.

Call 815-672-2472 or go to https://www.gulolawoffice.com for more information.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month. Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.