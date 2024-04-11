La Salle County to sue over body cameras? Officials say they were overcharged

La Salle County officials think they might have been overcharged for body cameras. If so, they want some of their money back. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

La Salle County officials think they might have been overcharged for body cameras. If so, they want some of their money back.

Thursday, the La Salle County Board agreed to retain outside counsel. Whichever firm or attorney is retained will be tasked with recovering some of the $296,000 spent on 40 units from Axon Body Cameras.

In the resolution, the county said the manufacturers “may have violated federal laws and regulations that were enacted to allow an open market.”

“And there’s no cost to the taxpayers for that lawsuit,” said Board Member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa).

Also, Chairman Don Jensen (R-Deer Park) expressed his disapproval Thursday of county board members, whom he did not name, using the public comment period for statements that he believed were overtly campaign-related.

“Different ideologies we all have,” Jensen said, acknowledging plenty of room for debate and discussion. “Different ideas on how things should be done here in the county.”

Finally, the County Board recognized 25 volunteers of the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency.

“Their tireless efforts and sacrifices often go unnoticed, but their impact resonate throughout the county,” EMA director Fred Moore said in a statement.

The board also singled out six EMA volunteers who were honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award. They are: Dawn Watson (530 hours of documented service), Anthony Sondgeroth (379 hours), Tom Foust (322 hours) Steve Hammerich (130 hours), Lori Ganey (121 hours) and Hank Dorsett (115 hours).

In other matters, the board:

Saluted Carrie Becker, the outgoing administrator of the La Salle County Nursing Home, for her service and the fiscal improvement of the nursing home

Conferred the Student Excellence Awards on Addison Urbanski of La Salle-Peru High School and Ty Carls of Peru Catholic School

Adopted a resolution recognizing April as National Organ and Tissue Donation Month

Tabled intergovernmental agreements on four Ottawa-area TIF districts

Will reconvene at 1 p.m. May 9