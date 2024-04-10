Streator billboard approval could lead to Scooter’s coffee chain opening

The Streator Plan Commission recommended approval of an electronic billboard at the corner of Frech and Bloomington streets, which could lead to the development of a Scooter's Coffee store. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Plan Commission approved a recommendation Tuesday that could set in motion the opening of a coffee chain store at the corner of Bloomington and Frech streets.

The panel’s action Tuesday was to recommend the Streator City Council approve an electronic billboard at 1712 N. Bloomington St. The revenue generated from the electronic billboard is part of a development plan to build a Scooter’s Coffee store at the corner.

Danny Marler, of Robinson Outdoor LLC, told the Plan Commission the two-way V-shaped billboard would be sold for commercial advertising and operate 24 hours a day, but also would display emergency messages such as weather warnings or Amber alerts automatically. Marler said his billboard company works with local police and fire departments to display emergency messaging. The billboard is about 15 feet tall to ensure most semi tractor trailers can clear underneath it.

The Plan Commission gave the billboard its unanimous approval. The plans for the coffee shop are expected to be brought before the Plan Commission soon, said City Engineer Jeremy Palm. Marler and Palm said the billboard is part of the development plan. Robinson Outdoor has signed an agreement with PMP Holdings LLC to erect and maintain the billboard for a minimum of three years at the location. Before the billboard is finalized, the City Council will need to give its approval.

The Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee soon will open a new drive-thru store in Mendota. The chain has stores in Sandwich, Plano, Princeton and Yorkville within a 50-mile radius of Streator.

Kimes School seeks new electronic message board

The Plan Commission gave its recommendation for the City Council to approve a new electronic message board at Kimes School. The message board will be similar to one used by St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School, said Jordan Risley, the school district’s director of safety. The message board, which will face a residential area and replace the school’s current sign, will display school news and announcements. The Plan Commission added to its action the sign should be shut off by 9 p.m., which also was the stipulation for St. Michael. Risley said the district will have no issue with following that rule, as it had planned to turn off the sign by 8 p.m. The City Council will vote on the sign’s final approval.

1 facade grant recommended, 1 tabled

The Streator City Council recommended Tuesday a $15,000 facade grant for Curly’s Furniture/Aqualicious, 1726 N. Bloomington St. The business plans to install two new awnings, two new commercial windows and two new commercial doors on its east side. Outside of the grant, the business looks to improve its facade by bricking in windows on its north side and removing a light pole. The business also was recently painted, Palm said.

Since Curly’s is outside of the downtown area, the facade grant award will not be available until July 1. Even then, the city has money in its budget for one more facade grant and another $30,000 grant outside of the city’s downtown for Vette 2 Vette Corvette at the former Coca-Cola building, 1109 N. Bloomington St., also has been recommended. The City Council will have to finalize which businesses among those recommended will receive grants, Palm said. The city recently asked for $90,000 more for its facade grant program through grant money from La Salle County’s American Rescue Plan Act, possibly expanding what it can distribute.

A $15,000 facade grant request from Time-Out Ice Cream, 915 E. Main St., was tabled by the Plan Commission. The petitioner was not in attendance and the panel wanted to ask further questions of the plan.