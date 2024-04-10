Safe Journeys to host rally to end domestic, sexual violence in Ottawa

Dozens participate in a 2023 event organized by Safe Journeys. A Rally to End Domestic & Sexual Violence is scheduled at noon Friday, April 12, at the north side of the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

April is recognized nationally as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

A Rally to End Domestic & Sexual Violence is scheduled at noon Friday, April 12, at the north side of the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.

According to Susan Bursztynsky, the executive director of Safe Journeys, the purpose of the event is to begin a discussion on the importance of believing survivors of sexual and domestic violence. It will include local speakers. The public is invited to attend.

The event is being organized by Safe Journeys. The nonprofit agency provides free services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including emergency shelter for people fleeing domestic violence, legal and medical advocacy, supportive counseling and case management. In addition, the organization provides education on recognizing, responding to and preventing domestic and sexual violence. The agency has offices in Ottawa, Mendota, Peru, Streator and Pontiac. Its 24-hour support line can be reached at 815-673-1555.