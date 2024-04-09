Princeton native sworn-in as new Peru officer

Tyler Wolf was sworn in as a police officer Monday, April 8, 2024, for the Peru Police Department during the Peru City Council meeting. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tyler Wolf was sworn in as a police officer for the Peru Police Department during Monday’s Peru City Council meeting.

Wolf, a Princeton native, graduated from Princeton High School in 2004. He began his law enforcement career in 2013 with the Bradford Police Department, before serving with the Princeton Police Department for the last eight years.

Wolf said working in law enforcement has been a part of his family, as his grandfather used to take pictures for the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

He said although his family was involved and his grandfather had told him he should join he wanted to “do his own thing.” But, he found it exciting.

“I want to do this,” he said. “This is great. I want to help people. I want to be there. It’s been super rewarding ever since.”

Wolf said he applied to work at the Peru department for the advancement opportunities.

“There are more job opportunities, whether it be detective, K-9, there are several different options. It kind of broadens my horizons to further my career,” he said.

Wolf lives in Princeton with his wife, Emily, and their four children and he enjoys attending their events and being a part of the community. One way he is able to do that is through his 1957 fire truck.

“I use it for things like the Homestead parade and things like that around town,” he said. “It kind of gets me into the community outside of being a police officer.”

He said he purchased it from the city for $1 and uses it for car shows, as well.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said Wolf has a great personality and will fit in really well with the department.

“It’s always good to bring people who have that knowledge base of being a police officer,” she said. “It’s also nice to have somebody that you probably don’t have to train as long.”