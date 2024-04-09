Ottawa opens I8 slate with win over Rochelle: The Times Monday’s Area Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 10, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): At Rochelle, the Pirates scored three times in the first inning in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Hubs on Monday.

Kendall Lowery had three hits, including a solo homer, to lead Ottawa (7-4, 1-0). Hailey Larsen (solo homer), Piper Lewis (two doubles) and Bobbi Snook (two RBIs) all had two hits. Maura Condon smacked a double. Peyton Bryson (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K) earned the win in the circle.

Coal City 11, Streator 3: At Coal City, the host Coalers scored in every inning in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Bulldogs (3-6, 0-3).

Lily Kupec had two hits and an RBI for Streator with Mya Zavada also driving in a run.

Serena 7, Somonauk/Leland 0: At Somonauk, the Huskers (4-4, 1-0) opened the Little Ten Conference schedule with a win over the Bobcats.

Jenna Setchell had three hits and an RBI to lead Serena. Makalya McNall (double, RBI), Lanee Cole (home run, three RBIs), and Cali Edwards (RBI) all added two hits. Maddie Glade (7 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K) earned the victory in the circle.

Kennedy Barshinger and Kaydence Eade (double) each had two hits for Somonauk/Leland (1-7, 0-1).

Sandwich 3, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Indians scored all three runs in the top of the seventh in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Hornets.

Brooklyn Marks had a double and two RBIs, Alexis Sinetos a double, and Mia Geltz an RBI for Sandwich. Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K) earned the pitching win.

Baseball

Coal City 17, Streator 5 (4 inn.): At Coal City, the hosts scored at least four runs in each inning to top the Bulldogs (4-7, 1-2) in the Illinois Central Eight Conference contest.

Noah Camp (triple) and Landon Muntz each posted two hits and two RBIs for Streator.

Normal U-High 4, Seneca 2: At Illinois State University’s Duffy Bass Field, the Pioneers scored three times in the fourth inning to grab the win over the Fighting Irish (8-4).

Casey Clennon had two singles and drove in a run to lead Seneca, while Paxton Giertz, Kenny Daggett, Austin Aldridge and Chase Buis (RBI) added hits. Aldridge (5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 5 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Serena 8, Somonauk 7: At Somonauk, the Huskers pushed across a run in the top of the sixth in the Little Ten Conference triumph over the Bobcats.

Carson Baker had three singles and drove in three runs to pace Serena (2-7, 1-0). Tanner Faivre (three runs), Nolan Muffler and Hunter Staton all had two hits. Staton (Win, 5 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) and Beau Raikes (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) combined efforts on the mound.

For Somonauk (0-5, 0-1), Noah Brandt (home run, two RBIs, two stolen bases), Landon Johnson (double, two RBIs) and Silas Johnson all recorded two hits.

Hinckley-Big Rock 9, Newark 4: At Hinckley, the Royals scored four runs in the first on the way to the LTC win over the Norsemen (2-11, 2-1).

Clay Friestad, Kaleb Carlson and Blake Adams (double) each had an RBI for Newark, while Payton Wills also doubled.

Sandwich 17, Harvard 2 (4 inn.): At Harvard, the Indians (5-5, 3-0) scored eight times in the first to jumpstart the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Hornets.

Tyler Lissman went 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs to pace Sandwich. Dino Barbanente added two hits and an RBI, while Chance Lange, Taylor Adams, Chris Barbor, Dom Rome and Nick Michalek recorded RBIs. Quinn Rome (4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) earned the pitching victory.

Ridgeview 9, Fieldcrest 7: At Ridgeview, the Knights scored five times in the seventh, but fell to the Mustangs in the Heart of Illinois Conference game.

Jordan Heider paced Fieldcrest with a single, double, RBI and three stolen bases. Drew Overocker and Lucas May each drove in a pair of runs, while Tyler Serna (5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K) took the loss on the mound.

Girls soccer

Streator 4, Kankakee 0: At the Streator Soccer Complex, the Bulldogs received goals from Audrey Arambula, ZuZu Gonzalez, Bridgit McGurk and Joey Puetz in the win over the Kays.

Alyssa Arambula had two assists, with Gonzalez and Audrey Arambula adding assists. Charlie McMullen made eight saves in net to record the clean sheet.

Princeton 7, Hinckley-Big Rock co-op 1: At Princeton, Somonauk senior Josie Rader scored the lone goal for the Royals in the loss to the Tigresses.

Track and field

Streator hosts Marquette, Wilmington: At Doug Dieken Stadium, the Bulldogs’ Sonia Proksa led the way by capturing the 300-meter hurdles (57.2 seconds), high jump (1.54 meters) and long jump (4.77) in the triangular.

Kylie Simpson (100, :13.5), Elizabeth Davis (200, :31.5) and Leah Krohe (shot put, 9.45) also placed first. The Crusaders’ Maggie Jewett won the 400 in 1 minute, 14 seconds.

On the boys side, the hosts received individual wins from Isaiah Brown (100, :11.2), Cade Peterson (200, :24.2), Chase Lane (1600, 5:53.2), Tyke Legerald (300 hurdles, :44.1), Zach Schultz (discus, 33.38), LayZeric Moton (high jump, 1.75), Andrew Warwick (pole vault, 3.25) and Jordan Lukes (triple jump, 11.41). The Streator 4X100 relay team of Jon Davis, Brown, Chance Robart and Legerald also placed first in :45.9.

Adrian Schaefer (shot put, 12.15) and Denver Trainor (long jump, 6.25) captured wins for Marquette.