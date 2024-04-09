La Salle County grand jury: April 9, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Richard Young, 42, of La Salle (residential burglary; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; retail theft; theft);

Jordan Wilkinson, 26, of Ottawa (unlawful failure to register as a violent offender against youth);

Marqus Gary, 21, of Markham (two counts of burglary; unlawful use of a credit card);

Dylan Washkowiak, 24, of Streator (three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse);

Nathan Price, 52, of La Salle (armed violence);

Erik Pinter, 46, of Mendota (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Terrell Davis, 25, of Lansing (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon; aggravated unlawful restraint);

Destine Phillips, 24, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Eric Sobin, 23, of Spring Valley (aggravated battery; aggravated domestic battery);

Michael West, 65, of Peru (aggravated battery);

Dejuan Colon, 18, homeless (aggravated battery; theft);

Cody Abercrombie, 42, of Thomaston, Georgia (operating a commercial vehicle under the influence);

Jacob Handzo, 29, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance);

Lesley Warren, 39, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Matthew Persich, 36, of Peru (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Madison Vargas, 19, of Streator (obstructing justice);

James Redmond, 60, of Rocky River, Ohio (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver);

Dustin Gray, 35, of Sandwich (obstructing justice);

Sydney Jorgenson, 28, of Marseilles (domestic battery).