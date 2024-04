Vuelve A Mi Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and operated establishment at 219 E. St. Paul St. in Spring Valley, recently hosted its grand opening. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

Vuelve A Mi Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and operated establishment at 219 E. St. Paul St. in Spring Valley, recently hosted its grand opening.

Its menu features a variety of options, including tacos, specialty plates and machetes. The restaurant also offers hot dogs, hamburgers, and other items. The restaurant is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.