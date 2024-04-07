La Salle County marriage licenses: March 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for March.
Christopher Brian Payne of Oglesby and Kimberly Ann Sheppard of Granville
Eulises Forero Linares of Streator and Elisa Triana Tobar of Streator
Todd Matthew Butzen of Streator and Bonnie Renee Ferrarini of Streator
Caron Ellen Easley of Farmington and Renee Bess Hart of Urbana
Phillip John Lapello of Diamond and Tammy Jean Semmler of Diamond
William Earl Stapleton Jr. of Seneca and Barbara Jean Biagini of La Salle
Steven Daniel Helton of Peru and Jaide Kelsie Gramer of Peru
Arturo Flores of Streator and Christina Lynn Sowders of Streator
Joseph Robert Russow of Cornell and Mary-Lauren Elizabeth Oliver of Cornell
David Timothy DeMoss of Streator and Kali Rae Pedelty of Streator
Austin Russell Schwarz of Eldridge, Iowa, and Katlin Ann Petersen of Eldridge, Iowa
Benjamin Howard Ficek of Ladd and Olivia Ann Graham of Utica
Thomas Banas of Channahon and Christine Leigh Fris of Channahon
Robert Lee Phillips of Streator and Kayla Ann Harvey of Streator
Farrell Lamar Robins of Sheridan and Ingrid Lashella Black of Chicago
Jacob Robert Gould of Ottawa and Haley Elizabeth Rogers of Ottawa
Eric Henkel Durbala of Streator and Tonya Elise Raymond of Oglesby
Mark Lee Skidmore of La Salle and Jane Lorene Zorgdrager of La Salle
Anthony Ryan Mangels of Ankeny, Iowa, and Rachel Rae Senica of Ankeny, Iowa
Hugo Esteban Cifuentes Barreto of Streator and Lady Marcela Sanchez of Streator
Gregory Stephen Sarver Jr. of Peru and Hailey Tamara Shan of Peru
Ismael Daniel Enriquez of Peru and Crystal Lynn Wisniewski of Peru
Spencer Otis Evans of Mendota and Madison Rose Walker of Mendota
Zachary Scott Blakeley of Rutland and Kristy Nicole Newbury of Rutland
Andrew Blane Montgomery of Decatur and Kristy Marie Dodge of Flanagan
Aidan Joseph Colmone of Princeton and Hensley Blythe Leach of Princeton
Bradley William Hall of Ottawa and Brittany Rae Loughridge of Ottawa
Venkatesan Appadurai of Chicago and Yara Ali Alrostoum of Chicago
Adam Christopher Northrup of Streator and Emilee Elizabeth Demis of Streator
Zane Erin Nelson of Kewanee and Erika Leigh VanDaele of Kewanee