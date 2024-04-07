La Salle County marriage licenses: March 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for March. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for March.

Christopher Brian Payne of Oglesby and Kimberly Ann Sheppard of Granville

Eulises Forero Linares of Streator and Elisa Triana Tobar of Streator

Todd Matthew Butzen of Streator and Bonnie Renee Ferrarini of Streator

Caron Ellen Easley of Farmington and Renee Bess Hart of Urbana

Phillip John Lapello of Diamond and Tammy Jean Semmler of Diamond

William Earl Stapleton Jr. of Seneca and Barbara Jean Biagini of La Salle

Steven Daniel Helton of Peru and Jaide Kelsie Gramer of Peru

Arturo Flores of Streator and Christina Lynn Sowders of Streator

Joseph Robert Russow of Cornell and Mary-Lauren Elizabeth Oliver of Cornell

David Timothy DeMoss of Streator and Kali Rae Pedelty of Streator

Austin Russell Schwarz of Eldridge, Iowa, and Katlin Ann Petersen of Eldridge, Iowa

Benjamin Howard Ficek of Ladd and Olivia Ann Graham of Utica

Thomas Banas of Channahon and Christine Leigh Fris of Channahon

Robert Lee Phillips of Streator and Kayla Ann Harvey of Streator

Farrell Lamar Robins of Sheridan and Ingrid Lashella Black of Chicago

Jacob Robert Gould of Ottawa and Haley Elizabeth Rogers of Ottawa

Eric Henkel Durbala of Streator and Tonya Elise Raymond of Oglesby

Mark Lee Skidmore of La Salle and Jane Lorene Zorgdrager of La Salle

Anthony Ryan Mangels of Ankeny, Iowa, and Rachel Rae Senica of Ankeny, Iowa

Hugo Esteban Cifuentes Barreto of Streator and Lady Marcela Sanchez of Streator

Gregory Stephen Sarver Jr. of Peru and Hailey Tamara Shan of Peru

Ismael Daniel Enriquez of Peru and Crystal Lynn Wisniewski of Peru

Spencer Otis Evans of Mendota and Madison Rose Walker of Mendota

Zachary Scott Blakeley of Rutland and Kristy Nicole Newbury of Rutland

Andrew Blane Montgomery of Decatur and Kristy Marie Dodge of Flanagan

Aidan Joseph Colmone of Princeton and Hensley Blythe Leach of Princeton

Bradley William Hall of Ottawa and Brittany Rae Loughridge of Ottawa

Venkatesan Appadurai of Chicago and Yara Ali Alrostoum of Chicago

Adam Christopher Northrup of Streator and Emilee Elizabeth Demis of Streator

Zane Erin Nelson of Kewanee and Erika Leigh VanDaele of Kewanee