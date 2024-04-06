Marshall-Putnam 4-H member participates in national summit

Eighteen teen leaders from across Illinois were chosen to represent Illinois 4-H, including Marshall-Putnam County youth Kiryn Schaer, at the Ignite by 4-H Summit on March 13-17 in Washington. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

Eighteen teen leaders from across Illinois were chosen to represent Illinois 4-H at the Ignite by 4-H Summit March 13-17 in Washington D.C., including Kiryn Schaer, of Marshall-Putnam County, in agriscience.

Teens experienced four days of panels, speakers, workshop sessions, entertainment and creating connections. The event was previously held as four different summits, with last year as the inaugural year as a “super” summit, combining interest tracks to bring more teens together in one larger combined conference.

“There are things for everyone,” said delegate Mackenzie Goff of Knox County, who also covered the event as part of her role on the 4-H Influencers Team. “The keynote speakers not only motivate you, but will spread wisdom from their lives. The workshops will not only get you diving into something you love, but have you branching out to new pathways. And finally, the people are some of the nicest, creative, inspiring teens you will ever meet. Just you and a bunch of people trying to make the best better.”

Youth were able to form connections with fellow state delegates as well as new national connections.

“I’ve always been a little shy, so I was kind of nervous that I wouldn’t fit in, or just be alone for five days, but it was the complete opposite,” Goff said. “I never expected signing up for this that I would make some of my closest friends through this conference. I now have friends from California, Iowa, Connecticut, Arkansas, and so many more. It’s crazy how those few days would bring so many amazing people together. But, it happened, and it will continue to happen year after year.”

Youth explored career paths and create an actionable plan to help create real change in in their communities. The programming will include speakers featuring national experts and leaders with opportunities to hone their leadership skills while building connections with teens from across the country.

In addition to teen delegates, two presentations by Illinois 4-H members were also chosen for inclusion as part of this national conference.

Youth presenters led attendees in teams to explore how the experiences you have early in life shape not only your brain but also your lifelong health and the well-being of your community.

