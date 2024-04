Two La Salle-Peru seniors recently signed to play tennis collegiately next year.

Andrew Bollis has committed to play for the University of Dubuque. He is a three-time state qualifier, playing at No. 1 doubles for the Cavs with Danny Santoy.

Kaylie Reese has signed to play tennis at St. Ambrose University. She played at No. 1 doubles with junior Elena Leone last fall and was named the NewsTribune’s 2023 co-Female Tennis Players of the Year.

La Salle-Peru senior Andrew Bollis (seated, center) committed to play tennis at the University of Dubuque. He was joined by his parents (seated), Don and Jill, and L-P coach Aaron Guenther. (Provided by L-P)