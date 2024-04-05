La Salle hires economic development consulting agency for $26,500 to broaden marketability

La Salle agreed to a one-year contract with Global Site Location Industries, an economic development consultant and development marketing agency.

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said during Monday’s La Salle City Council meeting the agency will allow the city to project itself into the world in a way it hasn’t necessarily done prior.

“They’re another advocate for La Salle,” he said. “It’s going to broaden our marketability to the masses much further than what we’ve done up to this point.”

The council voted 7-1 with Alderman Jim Bacidore voting no.

Bacidore said he voted against hiring the economic consulting firm, because La Salle had hired one in 2009 or 2010 from Las Vegas for $125,000 and he said the city got nothing from it.

“Our economic developer at the time told us that this was so good we weren’t going to have enough empty buildings downtown to fill them all,” he said. “We never got one new business from them so this is why I’m a little leery.”

Bedei said as economic development director hiring a service like GSLI is having an extra tool in the box.

“These guys advocate for us because we’re under contract with them,” he said. “They know our town. They know our people. They know our demographics. They know what is going to be a good thing based on their visit with us.”

With GSLI, the city will pay $26,500 for one year. The council asked for an “exclusivity clause” within the region to be placed in the contract. Deputy Clerk Brent Bader said the set range for the clause in the region is unknown as the contract has not been finalized.

Bedei said having an extra tool will allow him to focus on other elements of his job without trying to prioritize or cut himself short in some areas.

“There’s always something that needs my attention or that I need to be involved in,” he said. “I think since June or July of last year I’ve been grant writing constantly.”

La Salle was awarded a $300,000 state grant in January and has applied for a Housing Rehabilitation Grant.

“So, it’s an extension of me,” Bedei said. “I can’t be everywhere at once. I can’t do everything at once. There’s other matters I need to take care of. And this is just an extension.”