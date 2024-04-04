VAC to host taco night, bake sale April 18 to help fund Meals on Wheels program

Voluntary Action Center recently celebrated 20 years of serving La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties through Meals on Wheels. On April 18, the VAC will host a taco night and bake sale in Oglesby to help fund the Meals on Wheels program. (Maribeth Wilson)

Voluntary Action Center will host its taco night and bake sale fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Oglesby Elks Lodge, 800 E. Walnut St.

Dine-in or carryout options are available. The VAC will have an array of door prizes, several raffle baskets donated by local businesses, bake sale items and live entertainment.

“We are already halfway to our goal of $1,000 in the 50/50 drawing,” nutrition director Kathy Buckley said. “The winning ticket will be drawn Thursday night, and the winner need not be present to win.”

The 50/50 raffle tickets are available at the Meals on Wheels office at 1840 St. Vincent Ave., La Salle, now through noon April 18, and also will be available at the event.

Dinner tickets are $10 each for three tacos with beans, meat, lettuce and cheese, hot sauce, sour cream and a side dish of salsa and chips. Drinks and desserts are included in the meal for dine-in customers.

Bake sale items also are for sale separately. A variety of cookies are available for $8 per dozen, and other baked items are available.

By attending the taco night and bake sale fundraiser, patrons are supporting the Meals on Wheels program. This program provides meals regularly for more than 550 seniors, helping them to continue to live independently in their own homes.

In addition to providing a nutritious hot meal, additional cold meals and emergency shelf-stable meal options, Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers provide regular well-being checks and provide a friendly hello to isolated seniors and disabled individuals.