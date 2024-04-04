St. Bede baseball wins big at USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn.: Wednesday’s NewsTribune Roundup

Baseball

St. Bede 16, Strayhorn, Miss. 2: The Bruins made a grand return to USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn. with a 14-run victory in five innings on their spring trip to Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Bruins, who last played at the former home of the U.S. Team in 2016, broke a 2-2 tie with seven runs in the bottom of the third inning and came back with seven more in the fourth.

St. Bede collected nine hits with nine hitters contributing. Geno Ferrari doubled and drove in three runs while Charlie Riva tripled and drove in three runs. Nathan Husser, Luke Tunnell, Moreno and Spencer each had RBI hits.

Seth Ferrari went the distance for the win, allowing two hits, one earned run, three walks with 10 strikeouts.

The Bruins (9-2) will return to action at 4 p.m. Thursday in Cordova, Tenn.