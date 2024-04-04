Police make arrest in La Salle robbery case

La Salle police announced Wednesday an arrest was made following a Dec. 11 robbery at gunpoint. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

La Salle police announced Wednesday an arrest was made following a Dec. 11 robbery at gunpoint.

Dejuan A. Colon, 18, of Mendota, was charged with aggravated battery and theft, both Class 3 felonies carrying two to five years in prison, following a joint investigation with Mendota police and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Colon was charged following an investigation launched Dec. 11 in the 600 block of 23rd Street, La Salle. There, an unidentified individual said he was robbed at gunpoint and struck in the face with a firearm.

Colon was ordered to appear April 12 in La Salle County Circuit Court.