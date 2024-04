Mason Memorial Library District, 104 W. Main St., Buda, will host a program “Fraud: Who is accessing your information?” presented by Sarah Hudson from Heartland Bank. (BCR file)

Mason Memorial Library District, 104 W. Main St., Buda, will host a program “Fraud: Who is accessing your information?” presented by Sarah Hudson from Heartland Bank.

Hudson will share what consumers need to know to protect themselves. The library in Buda is handicapped accessible.