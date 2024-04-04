IV Elite Ballers take third at state

The IV Elite Ballers girls basketball capped their season with a third-place finish in the state tournament in Champaign. Team members are Yazlin Castaneda, Vivianna Verucchi, Harper Sayler, Chloe Kreider, Mina McFadden, Kenlee Heider, Jocy Lopez, Briella Ahern, Laquisha Miracle Wright, Yulliana Mandujano, Sofia Smith, Gabriella Castaneda and coach Jordan Stalter. The team plays a regular season of six to eight, one-day tournaments in the Northern Illinois area. For more info or to join, please go to www.iveliteballers.com. The summer season starts soon, with registration ending May 25. (Photo provided)

The IV Elite Ballers sixth-grade girls basketball team capped its season with a third-place finish in the state tournament in Champaign.

Team members are Yazlin Castaneda, Vivianna Verucchi, Harper Sayler, Chloe Kreider, Mina McFadden, Kenlee Heider, Jocy Lopez, Briella Ahern, Laquisha Miracle Wright, Yulliana Mandujano, Sofia Smith and Gabriella Castaneda. They are coached by Jordan Stalter.

The team plays a regular season of six to eight, one-day tournaments in the Northern Illinois area. For more info or to join, please go to www.iveliteballers.com. The summer season starts soon, with registration ending May 25.