April 03, 2024
Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa names March 2024 Champions of the Charter

Kindergartners through fourth graders honored

By Shaw Local News Network
Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for March 2024.

The following students were selected by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence and following their classroom charters this month. The students are: kindergartners Brinlee C., James P., Harley S. and Devin E.; first graders Aliz N., Emma S. and Thea J.; second graders Clark C., Jaxyn O. and Emily M.; third graders Aubrey W., Adriana G., Gypsy B. and Caleb G.; and fourth graders Sam S., Todd T. and Arianna E.