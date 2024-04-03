Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa names March 2024 Champions of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for March 2024. (Photo provided by Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its Champions of the Charter for March.

The following students were selected by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence and following their classroom charters this month. The students are: kindergartners Brinlee C., James P., Harley S. and Devin E.; first graders Aliz N., Emma S. and Thea J.; second graders Clark C., Jaxyn O. and Emily M.; third graders Aubrey W., Adriana G., Gypsy B. and Caleb G.; and fourth graders Sam S., Todd T. and Arianna E.