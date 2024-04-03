Community Food Basket in Ottawa buys new facility on Fulton Street

The Community Food Basket in Ottawa announced the purchase of a new, 10,500 square foot facility, at 725 Fulton St.

The new location is located just west of downtown and will allow the organization to continue their mission of feeding those in need, the Community Food Basket said in a news release.

“I, along with the Community Food Basket’s Board of Directors, have been diligently searching for a new home for our organization over the last year,” said Executive Director, Marissa Vicich on Wednesday. “It was important to us that the new location keeps us in the downtown area and near to our clients who regularly walk and bike to see us. This milestone of building ownership is a testament to the support of our community for the work we have been doing for our neighbors over the last 25-plus years. We could not do it without the individuals, organizations and local governments that have put their trust in us to provide excellent services.”

Food pantry officials had said the organization had outgrown at 519 W. Madison St. of about 8,800 square feet that it leases. After 24 years at that location, it was informed recently the lease would not be renewed and it would have to move by the end of April 2024. The non-profit food distribution entity received a grant of $500,000 from La Salle County through the American Rescue Plan Act, enough to fund a move to a new facility. Vicich had initially said the food basket would ideally need 9,000 to 10,000 square feet, meaning its new facility will meet that goal.

The number of people the Food Basket serves is growing. In October of 2023 alone, it provided food and household supplies to 1,160 families, not only a high for the year but a new record.

For more information about receiving goods, income requirements, donating and volunteering at the Food Basket, go to its website at ottawafoodbasket.org.