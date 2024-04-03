Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to meet April 17

Lex Poppens, executive director at the Bureau County Historical Society and Museum, will make a presentation April 17 to the Bureau County Retired Teachers Association. (Photo provided by Amber Harper)

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association will host its first spring meeting at noon Wednesday, April 17, beginning with a catered luncheon at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

The program for the meeting will be presented at 12:30 p.m. by Jessica Gray, curator of the Bureau County Historical Society and History Center, and Lex Poppins, executive director.

The caterer Park Tavern requires reservations five days prior to the meeting, which is Friday, April 12. The unit will not order additional lunches. Individuals who order a lunch, and are unable to attend, will need to reimburse the unit ($15). The menu is mostaccioli, tossed salad and Texas sheet cake.

Participants may attend either the luncheon and the program, or just the program. Invite a retired colleague to attend and spouses are welcome. To make reservations for the luncheon, contact Alice Ehmen at 815-638-2387 or via email at ehmenah@gmail.com

A newsletter was sent in early April to all retired teachers in the county by Bureau County RTA Unit. If you did not receive a newsletter contact BureauCoRTA@gmail.com. The 2024 speakers will be local to Bureau County and the BCRTA leadership team will address concerns about teacher pensions, health benefits, legislative protections for retirees, the state organization and many benefits available to IRTA members.

Retired teacher local membership allows a local voice in how the organization is run and supports local volunteers filling state leadership positions. Plus, lunch is a good time to catch up with friends, old and new. Local dues are $10 a year payable in April.