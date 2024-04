The following marriage licenses were recorded recently at the Bureau County Courthouse. (Shaw Media file photo)

Sarah Deanne Kalapp of Sheffield and Jack Arnold Garcia of Kewanee.

Douglas Edward Plymire Jr. of Princeton and Renay Marie Lynn Phillips of Princeton.

Taylor Elizabeth Kimble of Granville and Jayce Edward Eustice of Granville.