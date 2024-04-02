Ohio High School to present ‘Bonnie and Claire’

Ohio High School students will present “Bonnie and Claire” by Bo Wilson at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

In the show, sisters Bonnie and Claire have spent their lives estranged. At 16, Claire ran off to New York to pursue a career in acting, leaving her older sister, Bonnie, to care for their aging parents. Forty-five years later, their parents now gone, Claire is forced to move back home with Bonnie, who resents the intrusion while denying the evidence of her own decline. The sisters’ young niece, Zoe, tries to help them while urging reconciliation, but there’s stubborn history blocking the road. Moving through 10 years, the first act uses a series of minor automotive mishaps to chart Bonnie’s ever-diminishing capacities, while the second act follows them in one last attempt to attain the freedoms that are rapidly fading. With most of the action taking place is in cars, this play is a journey through the practicalities and the pitfalls of aging, agency and admitting when we need someone.

Cost is $5 for adults and $2 for children.