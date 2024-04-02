New garbage totes in Princeton expected in May

May 6 is anticipated to be the inaugural route for Princeton’s new garbage truck. (Shaw Local News Network)

May 6 is anticipated to be the inaugural route for Princeton’s new garbage truck.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said residents should receive some notices with their bills explaining the process for the new garbage truck. Residents who receive their bills online should receive an electronic notice with their bill, but also Wittenauer said announcements will be posted on the city’s website and on its Facebook page.

Among the notes, Wittenauer said residents will need to place their garbage totes in the same place they are delivered for pickup. The totes are expected to be delivered to Princeton the week of April 29 and they will go into service the next week. Old garbage cans no longer will be allowed for pickup. Call 815-875-2631 for more information.

In other items, the Princeton City Council:

Authorized the sale of a golf cart donated to the Princeton Police Department. The department did not have a practical use for the vehicle, so it will use the funds from the sale to buy equipment it can utilize. This is the first reading of the action, the council will finalize the sale with another vote.

Approved Mayor Ray Mabry’s appointment of Dan Jaeger to fill an unexpired three-year term ending June 30, 2024, on the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

Allocated $360,000 of motor fuel tax funds for street maintenanc in fiscal year ending April 30, 2025.

Corrected a scrivener’s error in a resolution authorizing the sale of real estate at 717 N. Euclid Ave. no longer useful to the city. The lot, of about 7,200 square feet, in which a single-family home was demolished, was appraised at $16,000.

Mabry read a proclamation declaring the first Thursday in April as Junior Achievement Day.