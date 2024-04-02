La Salle to host e-waste recycling on April 6

La Salle residents looking to get rid of old, unused electronics now are able to register for the city’s electronic waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at Rotary Park, 2837 East Fifth Road. (Earleen Hinton)

La Salle residents looking to get rid of old, unused electronics now are able to register for the city’s electronic waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at Rotary Park, 2837 East Fifth Road.

The event is free for city of La Salle residents, however, pre-registration is required.

Residents can sign up online at lasallerecycling.as.me and select a 15-minute timeframe to arrive. Residents also can sign up by calling 815-630-4308.

Community Development and Public Relations Director Brent Bader said the city hosted a successful e-waste event two years ago with 297 registrations.

“We disposed of approximately 32,000 pounds of e-waste,” he said. “It was very clear the event was necessary and people were receptive to it.”

Bader said the council discussed the event and decided they didn’t need to make it an annual event, but they would check back in two years, to see if the demand was still there.

“If we find that this event is very successful and people have more e-waste to recycle or if it’s similar to that rate we’ll pass it to the council and see if they want to do this on a bi-annual basis,” he said.

As of Tuesday, the city had 212 pre-registrations for the event, Bader said.

As the event is reserved for city of La Salle residents, identification will be checked at the gate to verify residency prior to drop off. Bader said he has received some calls from residents asking about taking e-waste to the site for their elderly family members. He said, in those cases, to register for the event under the resident’s name, the e-waste you will be dropping off and bring some type of identification for them, like a piece of mail with their name on it.

Residents will be limited to two televisions per vehicle.

Additional accepted electronics include: cable and satellite receivers, cameras, cash registers and credit card reader, cell phones and accessories, chargers, circuit boards, computer servers, computers and computer parts, copiers, printers, scanners, fax machines, typewriters, DVD/VHS players, external drives, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, ink and toner cartridges, laptops, tablets, eReaders, mice, keyboards, microwaves, all types of monitors, MP3 players, networking Equipment; such as modems, switches, routers, phones and telecom equipment, projectors, rechargeable batteries: lithium ion, Ni-Cd, Lead Acid, Ni-Mh, stereos, radios, speakers, uninterrupted power supplies, video game consoles, wire, cables and Christmas lights.

Non-accepted electronics include: loose alkaline batteries (accepted while contained in electronic devices), liquid containing items, freon containing items (AC units, dehumidifiers), white goods (refrigerators, freezers), thermostats and light bulbs.

For more information beyond registration and accepted materials, contact Bader at 815-223-3755, ext. 5028.