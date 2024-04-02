La Salle man charged with residential burglary in Ottawa, 3 other felonies

A La Salle man accused of trying to break into an ATM in La Salle last summer was ordered detained Tuesday in La Salle County Jail after Ottawa police said they linked him to three more thefts and/or burglaries.

Richard C. Young, 42, was developed as a suspect in a Sunday residential burglary in the 1600 block of West Madison Street, Ottawa police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“Officers quickly located Young in the area and he was detained,” police said. “Upon locating Young, multiple items later identified as having been stolen from the house were located in Young’s possession.”

Young was taken into custody and charged with four felonies stemming from three incidents under investigation by Ottawa police.

In connection with Sunday’s break-in, Young was charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.

He also is charged with felony retail theft, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years, in regard to a March 30 theft at the Ottawa Walmart and theft, a Class 3 felony, in regard to a March 26 incident at the Ottawa AT&T Store.

Young appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was denied pre-trial release. He is scheduled to appear April 26.

He might be eligible for back-to-back prison sentences on some counts because he had been free on bail while awaiting trial for attempted theft and possession of burglary tools for allegedly trying in June to steal from an ATM at First Federal Savings Bank.

Ottawa Police Department was assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office. All suspects in criminal investigations are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.