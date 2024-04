Today’s Bureau County area cancellations, postponements include:

* Hall’s boys and girls track meets at IVC

* Princeton FS and varsity baseball games with Rochelle

* Princeton’s home tennis meet vs. Coal City

* Princeton boys track meet at home

* Princeton girls track meet at IVC

* The Bureau Valley/St. Bede JV softball game, it will not be rescheduled

* Amboy’s boys track meet at Kewanee