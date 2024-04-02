Baseball: St. Bede, L-P making spring trips to Tennessee

Aiden Mullane and the St. Bede Bruins will be sliding into some baseball games this week with three games in Tennessee following a stop over In Belleville, Ill. on Monday for another. The Bruins took an 8-1 record with them. (Scott Anderson)

The St. Bede and La Salle-Peru baseball teams are heading south to play some baseball this week, hopeful to find some more favorable weather than at home.

St. Bede made a stop off in Belleville, Ill. on Monday on their way to Tennessee.

Monday’s game against Gateway Legacy Christian Academy of Florissant, Mo. was on the campus of Southwestern Illinois College, hosted by Blue Storm coach Dave Garcia. He is an an old baseball buddy of St. Bede coach Bill Booker’s, and former head coach at Putnam County High School and Parkland College.

The Bruins headed south Tuesday morning to play at Dyersburg, Tenn. with the JV to play at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, St. Bede will play Strayhorn, Miss. at USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn., the former home of the USA Olympic Team, at 6 p.m. Booker previously took the Bruins to play at USA Stadium in 2016 and La Salle-Peru in 2012.

Thursday will send the Bruins to Cordova, Tenn. to wrap up their southern swing.

“This is the third time I’ve taken this trip to USA Stadium and will not only get to see buddy Dave Garcia’s set up at SWIC, but I also get to visit with another great baseball friend by the name of Johnny Ray. He’s the man that secured our Tennessee opponents every time we traveled here,” Booker said.

The best thing about the trip for the team from the baseball aspect, Booker said, is that the Bruins will “get to experience competition from the entire Midwest and get to have some fun doing it.”

There will be more than just baseball games for the Bruins, who will get to sample some of Memphis’ fine Southern dining, make a stop at St Jude’s Children’s Hospital and see Elvis Presley’s old stomping grounds.

“Our itinerary consists of course priority one baseball, but also a trip by St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, BassPro, Graceland and of course southern fried chicken & BBQ,” Booker said.

The St. Bede coach said Thursday’s BBQ dinner will be compliments of the Knoblauch family in honor of their son, Evan, the late Bruins captain who passed away on July 10, 2019 at age 20 from Ewing’s Sarcoma, and “the fun he had on this trip back in 2016.”

St. Bede will head home after Thursday’s game, but make a side trip to Clinton, Iowa on Saturday to face East Dubuque at LumberKing Stadium at 10 a.m.

La Salle-Peru will make a similar trip to play four games in Tennessee this week. They left bright and early Tuesday morning to travel to the Knoxville area to participate in the ETBCA Tournament.

The Cavs will open at 1 p.m. Wednesday against Boyle County, Kent. at Anderson County High School in Clinton, Tenn.

Brady Romagnoli (left) and the L-P Cavs will be making a southern swing with four games in Tennessee this week. (Scott Anderson)

Their remaining schedule will be:

Thursday vs. Powell High School in Powell, Tenn. at 2 p.m.

Friday vs. Bearden High School in Bearden, Tenn. at 6 p.m.

Saturday vs Cookesville (Tenn.) High School at 10 a.m. back in Clinton, Tenn.

Cavs coach Matt Glupczynski said the Cavs are really looking forward to their trip.

“We have never made a trip like this. The best part is the team bonding and competition,” he said. “We are really excited to see where we measure up as a team against some teams from the south.

“We are supposed to get a tour of University of Tennessee baseball facilities on Friday morning, which the kids are really excited about as well.”

L-P will return home to host Kaneland on Monday at the L-P Complex.